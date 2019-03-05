Banning offshore drilling may hurt Florida’s economy

The Feb. 22 column by Fabiola Santiago, “Would we accept a prison camp for immigrant Cuban children in Miami-Dade? Never.” criticized the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for the care it provides unaccompanied alien children after they illegally cross our border. It mischaracterized our temporary influx shelter as a prison camp for the mass incarceration of children.

The children cared for at our temporary shelter in Homestead are not prisoners. There are no barred cells or locked doors. Similar to schools in any community in the country, the shelter has schedules and policies in place to provide stability and routine to the children, such as classes walking in lines through a building.