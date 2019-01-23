Education about human trafficking is a must

As Human Trafficking Awareness month ends, the Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association (FRLA) is proud to be a part of fighting this horrific crime.
Popular belief holds that human trafficking occurs in seedy hotels in crime-ridden neighborhoods of border towns. The reality is, trafficking can and does occur in many kinds of businesses at every price point.
Efforts to spread awareness — and much of the media coverage — tend to focus on sex trafficking, which is undeniably important. However, an equally problematic aspect is labor trafficking, which typically involves crews of workers like those frequently found in maintenance, agriculture, landscaping, construction and cleaning. A better understanding of the ways humans are trafficked and the ability to recognize the signs will help businesses and individuals alike work to fight this atrocity and make a difference.
Florida is the third-highest state in the nation for human trafficking. It is imperative that we all work together to ensure that our state is a safe and welcoming place for all who visit. That’s why FRLA worked with experts to develop an online training course designed specifically for hotels and restaurants to educate hospitality workers on the steps to take should they suspect trafficking.
Because we are so committed to helping spread awareness, we offer the course for free to anyone. The response has been overwhelmingly positive. I am proud of members like The Biltmore Hotel and Mandarin Oriental, which have taken the lead locally. Additionally, I commend those who are taking and implementing other trafficking awareness training. Their dedication will undoubtedly make a difference in the community and help keep residents and visitors alike safe.
Carol B. Dover,
CEO / president,
Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association,
Tallahassee
