Miami’s COSMOS helping furloughed federal workers

I would like to inform the public about the International Women’s Flag Football Association. This organization is helping girls and women all over the world. The costs associated with sports have increased throughout the years and it has edged out many children. Low-income families are unable to sign their children up for athletics. IWFFA is a wonderful program that is completely free for its female athletes. Here’s the mission of IWFFA: “We want to provide an opportunity for all females regardless of race, nationality, age, skill level, economic status or sexual orientation to enjoy healthy competition, have fun, develop teamwork skills, learn fair play, create new teams and unify existing teams and leagues to help grow and organize the sport.” They are bringing girls and women together from many different cultures and countries to interact in a good game of flag football. This year people from Afghanistan and India, to name a few, will be coming to Key West to play in the 28th Kelly McGillis Classic Tournament during the week of Jan. 22-29th. My daughter is playing on a team for the Sugarloaf Key-area and I have offered to help. I have never coached before, but I am so happy I have volunteered to help. Coaching is very rewarding and these girls are sweet, eager, and amazing athletes. Many of the kids would not have an opportunity to be on an organized sports team if it weren’t for this program.