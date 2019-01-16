I’m offended by Gillette’s “toxic” male commercial

I remember when being a man was something to be emulated by boys and young men coming up.
Now we have Gillette, a subsidiary of a major corporation, Procter & Gamble, condemning masculinity on the basis of some bad actors in our gender pool.
I believe that Gillette’s new commercial “The Best Men Can Be,” which has caused an uproar online, demeans both men and women equally by characterizing all men as sexually aggressive bullies and all women as helpless victims without recourse or options.
It seems with the increasing intensity in the demand for politically correct speech, conduct, and appearance, that being a man in the normal, historically traditional sense is now “toxic.”
That would be like me judging all women on the basis of Stormy Daniels or Casey Daniels. Most men mentor their sons, teaching them that it is not a good thing to settle arguments with their fists or curse — particularly in the presence of the opposite sex — whatever that is these days.
Gillette would have us believe that men can unilaterally bully women, who apparently, according to Gillette anyway, will always demure when confronted by a man in a boardroom or other milieu; that women are utterly hopeless and lack a voice with which to defend themselves. At 64, I would disagree.
While I am not entirely certain where the decline in traditional gender roles began, I must assume that it has a great deal to do with the current confusion on biological gender identity.
I am not inclined to judge others based on my value system; however, I will not stand idly by and allow my gender — with all of its characteristics, good or bad — to be besmirched on the basis of a system of political correctness that, in my humble opinion, has done far more harm than good.
William V. Saladrigas,
Cooper City
