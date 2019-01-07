Federal shutdown is a moral crisis

Often, people must hit rock bottom before they can see the error in their ways. That is, if they have the humility to do so. If, however, they remain insensitive to the needless suffering they are causing themselves or others, they only perpetuate the problem or make matters worse.
This is the situation with the ongoing government shutdown.
While the president’s supporters and critics blame each other, federal employees and thousands more impacted are being held hostage.
This is only the beginning of a political battle that is likely to intensify over the next two years while the most vulnerable in our society bear the brunt of it.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Members of the Jewish community who follow the weekly Torah readings are reminded of the aftermath following the 10 plagues.
Christians and those of other faiths also know the story well.
After all the suffering Pharaoh inflicted upon his family and his people, his vengeful determination to pursue his enemies brought complete ruin to his entire nation.
As representatives of Miami’s diverse religious communities, we do not pray for God to intervene with a miracle. Instead, we pray that every American open his or her eyes to the needless suffering caused by political wrangling.
There will always be liberals and conservatives. This is a necessary fact of life.
It is also a fact both sides must learn to compromise for the greater good. This cannot happen when power corrupts and causes an imbalance between them.
Millions of Americans are getting closer each day to hitting rock bottom.
Our nation, like our flag, must be raised and honored by leaders who exercise humility and an allegiance to liberty and justice for all. In the absence of these values, the shutdown is not only a political crisis; it is a moral one.
Rabbi Moshe Tom Heyn,
Rev. Wilifred Allen-Faiella,
co-chairs,
MCCJ Clergy Dialogue,
Miami
Comments