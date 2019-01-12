Credit unions helping Floridians during shutdown

Thousands of federal workers living in Florida are facing firsthand the pressure of missing their first paycheck as a result of the partial government shutdown.
This standoff, coupled with the stress of not knowing when this crisis will end, has sent many folks running to their local financial institutions, desperate for assistance. Credit unions in the state are working diligently to aid their members and communities by providing assistance.
Credit unions in heavily impacted areas have put together resources to help members stay fiscally afloat while waiting to go back to work.
These offerings range from mortgage loan forbearance, waived fees for skip payments, expedited personal lines of credit and HELOC loans, consumer and credit card payment deferment, emergency short-term and no and low-interest loans, refinancing of auto loans with no payment for up to 90 days, and financial counseling on how best to navigate this incredibly difficult time.
The League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates, which represents 134 credit unions and more than six million credit union members in the state of Florida, has compiled a summary page of how some of Florida’s credit unions are reaching out to serve members and their communities. In regions where there are fewer numbers impacted, credit unions are working on a case-by-case basis with their members to navigate through this distressing situation.
Credit unions are the first to step up when there is a financial threat to their members. Though this is a difficult situation for so many, credit unions are ready to assist those being impacted. The League of Southeastern Credit Unions is proud to be a part of the movement that exemplifies the “People Helping People” philosophy.
For all those affected by the shutdown, if you are a member of a credit union, make sure to reach out to your credit union.
If you are not a member, now is the time to join the other six million Floridians who have made a credit union their financial institution of choice.
Patrick La Pine,
president, CEO,
League of Southeastern Credit Unions & Affiliates,
Tallahassee
