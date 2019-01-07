Missed opportunities will cost Republicans

The Jan. 7 column by Malliga Och and Shauna Shames, “Not many Republican women in Congress — why?” shines a bright light on some but not all that ails the Republican Party.
In a landmark year, we now have the most diverse House of Representatives in history — among Democrats. On the Republican side, 13 out of 192 representatives are women (and very few minorities).
It is equally unbalanced in the Senate, where only 6 out of 53 Republicans are women, and one was appointed, not elected. The Senate also reflects how out of touch the party appears: 47 white men, 70 percent of whom are aged 60-85.
No matter how tightly some want to hang on to the past, as it has for hundreds of years, progress is virtually impossible to stop.
Climate change, marijuana legalization, same sex marriage and women’s rights to control their own bodies all seem to be extremely disagreeable to Republicans.
Unfortunately, until the profile of the senate and state legislatures changes, their biases will continue to be felt.
For instance, there are voter ID required/requested laws in 34 states, voted by Republican state-led legislatures and approved by Republican governors.
The Republican Senate assures that more ultra-conservative circuit court judges are appointed across the country.
In Florida, the state legislature, controlled by Republicans for years, drags its feet implementing a medical marijuana amendment approved by a majority of voters.
The 2018 election is just the start of a trend that will have significant impact on the 2020 elections for the Senate and presumably the presidency.
President Trump can cling tightly to his narrow base, but in the words of Bob Dylan: “…the times, they are a changing.”
Mitchell J. Schlesinger,
Miami
