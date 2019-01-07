Estefan the greatest

I look forward to the release of Gloria
Estefan’s new album. It is to be a collection of remixes of her various Billboard hits of the ’80s and ’90s, such as “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Get on your feet” and “Here we are.” Estefan told reporters: “We have done a re-imagining of a lot of our hits plus four completely new songs and one Brazilian cover.”
She has also said her song “Conga” will be done as a samba.
I think Estefan is the most successful woman to sing Latin music of all time. She first received worldwide success with her group Miami Sound machine in the 1980s.
