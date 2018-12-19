Hialeah mom shares her Christmas memories

Christmas has always been my favorite holiday. It is not because of the presents, because where I come from, we don’t get presents until January 6 (Epiphany), the day when the three wise men (Balthasar, Melchior, and Gaspar) visited Jesus at the manger.
It is my favorite because of the sweet smells of cookies and ginger, the lights and decorations, the Christmas carols, and most of all, family.
I remember so many wonderful moments of my childhood. I remember being in my Catholic school hallway buying a rosary that came in a beautiful, light blue plastic container in the shape of a purse with a silver cross in front. I remember my mother sewing my little shepherd girl outfit for the Christmas play, and going to midnight mass, and singing carols along the way.
I always wanted this night to be like in the Christmas cards we used to get, wearing clothing for the cold weather,and lots of snow.
And like the old adage, “if you wish and truly believe, it will come true,” it happened. I was in New York at Christmas in 1966, and yes, it did snow that year.
I will never forget buying my first real Christmas tree on a very cold and snowy night, wearing my coat, hat, scarf, boots and mittens. What a joy that night was! I remember it so vividly still today.
Years later, one Christmas Eve my doctor gave me the best news ever: I was expecting my beautiful son.
Two years later, in December, my little girl was born.
Yes, Christmas is my favorite holiday: The trees, the lights, the mistletoe, and the warm memories still and forever vivid in my heart.
Merry Christmas to all!
Teresa Areces,
Hialeah
