The synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh is a bitter reminder of our history

History has not been kind to the Jews, the events of Pittsburgh presents a return to what has plagued the Jewish people for more than 1,000 years, persecution and killing, only this time government action saved the congregation as opposed to promoting the killing or displacement. The police ran into the line of fire as opposed to being the line of fire.
Upon the fall of Judea in 167 BCE, Jewish rights were prohibited, possession of Jewish scriptures was a capital offense.
The Middle Ages saw forced conversions and massacres with forced removal and exiling of Jews from England (1396), France (1421) and Austria, causing many to flee to Poland, in what will be known as the Jewish ghettos.
The Black Death was blamed on Jews and nearly 900 Jews were burnt alive in Strasbourg in 1348, as a precaution against the plague.
By the 16th Century, Europe was about done with actively trying to kill or move them, of course until Adolph Hitler. No one needs to re-tell the greatest horror story humanity has known to date, the death of 6 million Jews by Hitler in his final solution.
Jews understand and stand up to persecution because they know it so well. In our DNA there is an imprint of protection not just for ourselves but for African Americans, Latins, especially Cubans, who can each tell a story of helping hand by a Jew who was here and open to their struggles.
There is no party and no person responsible for this event, of course, other than the killer. What there is though is an opportunity to take a moment of reflection.
To appreciate something you have to risk having it taken away. The elders in Pittsburgh lost their lives but the rest of us are thankful dozens of police headed toward the shooter and risked their lives for Jews.
For the past thousand years, it could have gone an entirely different way. We will stay vigilant but thankful for this country and its Ten Amendments.
Marc Sarnoff,
Miami
