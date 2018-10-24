No excuses! You must vote in this most important election

Voters in Miami-Dade will cast their ballots to decide their representatives at every level of government — national, state, and local. There are 12 constitutional and five County Charter amendments, and a Public Schools Referendum. We will vote for a circuit court judge and also determine if judges from the Third District Court of Appeals should be retained. There are also decisions to make in most municipalities.
Our great American democracy gives each of us a voice in our government, and the future of our community. But, democracy depends on everyone showing up! You have to vote!
This year’s ballot is long. Visit www.VOTE411.org, where you’ll find the voter guide published by the League of Women Voters. Enter your address and all your races and amendments will be listed. Learn where candidates stand on the issues, and what it means to vote Yes or No on the amendments.
The League is nonpartisan; we do not endorse candidates or parties. We provide solid information to help you make an informed decision. But we take positions on issues. For example, we support Amendment 4, which restores voting rights to more than 1.5 million former felons who have completed all the terms of their sentence. We also support the Schools Referendum, to invest in our teachers and help protect our students’ safety and security.
There are 28 early voting sites all across Miami-Dade County, including at Florida International University, and Miami Dade College North and Kendall campuses. These sites are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. through Nov. 4. Or vote on Election Day, Nov. 6, at your regular precinct location.
Our democracy depends on everyone participating, informed and ready to vote. Voting is your power, your voice, your future.
Marisol Zenteno,
president,
League of Women Voters of Miami-Dade County
