His police chief is on the hot seat. Where in the world is Miami Mayor Suarez? | Editorial

Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo is being racked over the coals at the craziest commission meeting ever, and his patron, his cheerleader — his cop bro — is absolutely, positively nowhere to be found in commission chambers.

Our most pressing question: Where is Mayor Francis Suarez?

Because he’s not standing by his man, that’s for sure.

This special meeting started out as a legitimate evaluation of Acevedo’s behavior. We knew this special meeting, calling Acevedo on the carpet for missteps, blunders and gaffes — none more egregious than ticking off Commissioner Joe Carollo — would be rich in theatrics, but we had no clue we’d see video of Acevedo doing the cha-cha when he was chief in Houston. “ We had no idea that Carollo, himself well-practiced in histrionics, would practically clutch his pearls at the costume with tight pants that Acevedo was wearing during what was a fundraiser.

Commissioner, we’re in Miami — if it ain’t tight, it ain’t right.

But Miami’s mayor owns all of this. Earlier this year, he brought Acevedo in, skirting a selection process that was well under way. He crowed that Acevedo was a great get, was the rock star Miami needed. And the mayor basked in all that star power.

But now Suarez’s chief is in trouble, and the mayor is noticeably absent from the scene. Does his absence mean he’s unwilling to navigate the rocky shores of Miami politics, even when it comes to sticking up — or publicly withdrawing support — for the man he touted?

A spokesperson for the mayor told the Editorial Board Monday afternoon that he was in the building and monitoring the meeting — and that he doesn’t have to be there. Also, the spokesperson said that the mayor is likely to comment after the circus ends.

Well, we know Suarez doesn’t have to be there. But not being present as the city stands to lose a chief who, for the most part, has been good for Miami is a very bad look. If he does comment — and he should have long before now — he needs to bring a strong and rousing defense. And if he has withdrawn his support from the chief, then he needs to say that. No weasel words. No leaving us asking, “Huh?”

Sure, Suarez doesn’t need this battle. But Miamians need a leader that won’t shrink from those that really matter to them, their safety, their quality of life.

Suarez bought himself this war. He needs to get on the battlefield. Being mayor of Miami is not all about wooing tech bros.