Stealing from the Surfside victims is about as low as you can get | Editorial

Surveillance footage was shown during a press conference at Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s offices on Sept. 8, as she announced three arrests in identity theft cases that targeted victims of the Champlain Towers South condominium collapse. mocner@miamiherald.com

It was hard to imagine what could have made the Surfside condo collapse worse. And then we heard about the thieves who stole the identities of some of the victims.

Aventura Police Chief Bryan Pegues called their actions “despicable.” To that we would add: “loathsome.”

This gang — police have arrested three people from Miami-Dade County — stole the identities of victims, opening credit and bank cards in their names and stealing at least $45,000, the Miami Herald reported Wednesday. They bought a $374 pair of sandals. They bought a Versace purse worth about $1,700. These “cyber-grave robbers” also tried unsuccessfully to make another $67,000 in purchases and withdrawals, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said.

It takes a special kind of stone-cold heartlessness to prey on people during a tragedy like this. The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo was one of the worst building failures in U.S. history. It killed 98 when it fell on June 24. We were horrified. We mourned. We were in pain.

But apparently not all of us. Some were busy figuring out how to benefit from the darkest moments of others. The identity-theft gang used the identities of at least seven victims, five of whom died in the collapse.

Suspicious transactions

It was the sister of Ana Ortiz — who died in the collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo along with her son, her husband and other members of her family — who spotted suspicious transactions. Nicole Ortiz told the Herald she noticed strange email notifications popping up on her sister’s iPad. She was writing her sister’s eulogy at the time.

“Who would do something like this?” she asked.

The $374 sandals provided the lead that helped police break the case. A woman in a hat and face mask showed up at Nordstrom’s to pick them up. Surveillance footage caught the license plate on her black Mercedes. But that’s not even the most brazen part. There was also a recording of a woman calling Barclay’s bank to order a replacement bank card in Ana Ortiz’s name. She tells the security rep that she was a victim of the condo collapse, and all her belongings were inside.

We know this isn’t the first time a thief has turned a catastrophe into profit and yet, every time, it’s hard to fathom how someone could be that lowdown, that mean and that calculated as so many people are suffering.

After the arrests, Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said they “got what they deserved.” If these three people did, in fact, commit such crimes, we certainly hope he’s right — and they they get exactly what they deserve.