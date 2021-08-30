Editorials
As the Surfside memorial wall comes down, we must push even harder for answers | Editorial
The Surfside memorial wall is coming down.
The stuffed teddy bear clutching a pink heart, the green star that proclaims “Faith,” the blue-and-white flag of Uruguay, the beat-up red bicycle, someone’s beloved headphones, the Virgin of Guadalupe candle, the “Surfside Strong” banners, the handwritten prayers. All those photos of smiling faces, too many to bear, the happy times carefully laminated against the unforgiving South Florida sun.
Those heartwrenching mementos to the 98 lives lost June 24 when the Champlain Towers South condo fell are being packed up for preservation by HistoryMiami Museum. We know it’s a necessary part of healing. The site where the 12-story building stood is now for sale, too.
But we will not — we cannot — forget what happened or stop demanding answers and accountability.
The investigation into what happened that night, and why it happened, is continuing. The national investigation team released footage of the now-cleared collapse site to the public last week, a good start in keeping us all informed. Local scrutiny of older buildings is paying off, with Miami-Dade’s historic downtown courthouse and others shut down or evacuated for safety reasons, and cities beyond our county borders are starting their own inspections or discussing them.
There will be much more to be considered in the coming weeks and months, including the results of a Florida Bar task force looking into potential changes to state statutes governing, among other things, how condominium boards operate and manage reserves for maintenance and repair costs. We must press for better oversight of older buildings and stronger safety measures.
The flower-covered fence that stretched for close to a block in Surfside was a tangible reminder of what we lost as a community. Removing it doesn’t change the loss. And it cannot change our determination or urgency to get to the bottom of what happened.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
What's an editorial?
Editorials are opinion pieces that reflect the views of the Miami Herald Editorial Board, a group of opinion journalists that operates separately from the Miami Herald newsroom. Miami Herald Editorial Board members are: Nancy Ancrum, editorial page editor; Amy Driscoll, deputy editorial page editor; and editorial writers Luisa Yanez and Isadora Rangel. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right.
What's the difference between an op-ed and a column?
How does the Miami Herald Editorial Board decide what to write about?
The Editorial Board, made up of experienced opinion journalists, primarily addresses local and state issues that affect South Florida residents. Each board member has an area of focus, such as education, COVID or local government policy. Board members meet daily and bring up an array of topics for discussion. Once a topic is fully discussed, board members will further report the issue, interviewing stakeholders and others involved and affected, so that the board can present the most informed opinion possible. We strive to provide our community with thought leadership that advocates for policies and priorities that strengthen our communities. Our editorials promote social justice, fairness in economic, educational and social opportunities and an end to systemic racism and inequality. The Editorial Board is separate from the reporters and editors of the Miami Herald newsroom.
How can I contribute to the Miami Herald Opinion section?
The Editorial Board accepts op-ed submissions of 650-700 words from community members who want to argue a specific viewpoint or idea that is relevant to our area. You can email an op-ed submission to oped@miamiherald.com. We also accept 150-word letters to the editor from readers who want to offer their points of view on current issues. For more information on how to submit a letter, go here.
