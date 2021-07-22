Editorials
‘The Miami Debate’ brings new perspectives and spirited debate to your inbox. Here’s how to sign up
All week long, the Miami Herald Editorial Board stays on top of the news and works to make sense about what’s happening around us.
Protests calling for an end to Cuba’s communist regime; the assassination of Haiti’s president, Jovenel Moïse; the unimaginable loss of life in Surfside, Florida. And COVID just won’t go away.
It’s a lot to process.
But after we do, we seek out and listen to others who are actively involved in these issues. That way, we are better able to reach informed conclusions to bolster our editorial opinions.
The Miami Debate is the Herald’s latest newsletter, delivered to your inbox every Saturday. It offers thoughtfully curated pieces of opinion journalism, from editorials to readers’ letters, to help better inform your own opinions.
Here’s what The Miami Debate gives you each week:
✓ A curated digest of sharp analysis and fresh insights from our editorial writers and staff columnists.
✓ Commentary from guest op-ed writers — from Miami, South Florida and beyond.
✓ A featured letter from a reader.
✓ A look at what we’re anticipating in the following week.
And who else is behind the Editorial Board’s newsletter? Amy Driscoll, deputy editorial page editor; writers Luisa Yanez and Isadora Rangel; and Lauren Costantino, the Board’s audience engagement producer. We are thrilled to have a new way to connect with our audience.
Unlike our talented colleagues who report the news, we on the Editorial Board are biased. We do recommend for whom you should vote. We do tell you what we think is good for this community — or an outrage. That’s what we do.
And you, through letters, phone calls and social media posts, tell us what you think about what we think.
Engaging with you is important to us, and The Miami Debate is a busy two-way street. We invite you to meet us there.
Subscribe to the “The Miami Debate” here.
BEHIND OUR REPORTING
What's an editorial?
Editorials are opinion pieces that reflect the views of the Miami Herald Editorial Board, a group of opinion journalists that operates separately from the Miami Herald newsroom. Miami Herald Editorial Board members are: Nancy Ancrum, editorial page editor; Amy Driscoll, deputy editorial page editor; and editorial writers Luisa Yanez and Isadora Rangel. Read more by clicking the arrow in the upper right.
What's the difference between an op-ed and a column?
How does the Miami Herald Editorial Board decide what to write about?
The Editorial Board, made up of experienced opinion journalists, primarily addresses local and state issues that affect South Florida residents. Each board member has an area of focus, such as education, COVID or local government policy. Board members meet daily and bring up an array of topics for discussion. Once a topic is fully discussed, board members will further report the issue, interviewing stakeholders and others involved and affected, so that the board can present the most informed opinion possible. We strive to provide our community with thought leadership that advocates for policies and priorities that strengthen our communities. Our editorials promote social justice, fairness in economic, educational and social opportunities and an end to systemic racism and inequality. The Editorial Board is separate from the reporters and editors of the Miami Herald newsroom.
How can I contribute to the Miami Herald Opinion section?
The Editorial Board accepts op-ed submissions of 650-700 words from community members who want to argue a specific viewpoint or idea that is relevant to our area. You can email an op-ed submission to oped@miamiherald.com. We also accept 150-word letters to the editor from readers who want to offer their points of view on current issues. For more information on how to submit a letter, go here.
Comments