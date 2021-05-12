Did you vote to oust Liz Cheney, Miami lawmakers? Tell us, so we know who you really are | Editorial

Wednesday, Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney was ousted from the ranks of leadership by the members of her own Republican Party. AP

If Miami’s congressional Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar voted their consciences, they should tell us how they voted on ousting Republican Rep. Liz Cheney from leadership positions in the U.S. House.

If the three Republicans voted their true conservative values, they should tell us that.

And if they voted with their hearts beating only for the good of this country, let’s hear that, too.

So far, we don’t know a thing.

Wednesday, Salazar did not say what her position was when asked by a Herald reporter. Diaz-Balart and Carlos Gimenez had not responded at the time of this writing.

House Republicans voted, in secret, to strip Cheney of her leadership positions because, as one of a few unicorns in her party, she spoke the truth: Donald Trump did not win the 2020 election. Donald Trump bears responsibility for the deadly attack on the Capitol Building in January.

But so many of her Republican colleagues couldn’t handle the truth, choosing instead the dangerous pull of Trump’s coattails.

“Remaining silent and ignoring the lie, emboldens the liar,” Cheney told them defiantly before heading to the gallows. “I will not participate in that.”

That’s why this community needs to know whether their elected representatives voted to “participate in that.” We need to know that their consciences hew to the Constitution; that conservatives value the truth; that their hearts beat for the principles of democracy.

And if they don’t? These duly elected representatives should tell us that, too. Just so we can get their true measure.