Women of Miami: As we emerge from the pandemic, what do you need going forward? Talk to us

We’re going to say something bold: Women should be the ones to lead us out of the pandemic. Heck, women should be the ones to lead us all to a more equitable and enjoyable life.

Economically, women were hit harder by COVID-19 than men — though, to be clear, we know that men, too, had their lives upended and disrupted by the pandemic. Nationally, women have suffered the majority of the pandemic-related losses in 2020, losing a net of 5.4 million jobs, which is nearly 1 million more job losses than men suffered. Historically, women have been given less of a platform to push their ideas, insights and solutions to the forefront.

The Miami Herald Editorial Board wants to hear women speak on the issues that uniquely affect them and to offer solutions that will benefit everyone as we emerge from the pandemic.

We want to hear from moms, working women, business owners, abuelas, married women and single, transwomen — women of all backgrounds and experiences, really — about how the pandemic has affected your own life and what changes you’re carrying with you moving forward. Whether it’s getting creative with childcare, lessons learned about work culture, insights about mental health or something you’ve discovered about your social life, weigh in and share ideas about what could mitigate the issues exacerbated by the pandemic.

