For Coral Gables Group Three, the Herald recommends candidate with better focus, vision | Editorial

The Group Three race to replace mayoral candidate Patricia Keon has attracted four candidates — Javier Baños, Alex Bucelo, Kirk Menendez and Phillip “PJ” Mitchell.

In this election cycle, it seems the worst thing a Coral Gables commission candidate can have are ties to developers or to anyone in city of Miami government — or anyone rich and powerful, for that matter.

In the Group Three race for the City Commission, those so-called ties loom large. They have significantly dominated the discourse — and right or wrong, are a deciding factor for many Gables voters.

The candidates vying for the seat being vacated by Commissioner Pat Keon, who is running for mayor, are Javier Baños, an attorney and CPA who has served on the city’s pension board; Alex Bucelo, an attorney on the city’s influential code enforcement board; Kirk Menendez, a long-time community activist, youth sports coach and former assistant city attorney in Miami; and Phillip “PJ” Mitchell, an attorney, businessman and City Hall watcher. If no one receives more than 50 percent of the votes cast, the top two finishers will oppose each other in a runoff.

Baños

Now, about those political ties. In the case of Bucelo, opponents say that his father, Armando, is casting a shadow over his campaign. They say the elder Bucelo and his friends, especially former Miami City Manager Joe Arriola and developer Sergio Pino, would benefit from his son’s presence on the commission.

One attack flier asks: “Who’s is pulling 27-year-old Alex’s strings?”

But Alex Bucelo says he’s his own man: “I was born and raised in Coral Gables. I promise to maintain our traditional values. And transparency in government is my top priority.”

Baños’ political ties — professional, but also familial — are to Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. His mother-in-law is a relative of Carollo’s and he has worked as Carollo’s campaign CPA. “We don’t have dinner; we don’t go out,” Baños insists.

Trying to move away from the pack, Mitchell says he’s a free agent. “I don’t have any significant ties to special interests or developers. I just care about the residents.”

And Menendez touts being a Gables resident since 1962. He also has government experience as a Miami assistant city attorney who traveled to Tallahassee to make the case for funding. “I have a lifetime relationship with my community . . . and a wealth of knowledge in accessing state and federal dollars,” he said.

All of the candidates care about the path Coral Gables should take as it begins to exit a pandemic that has seriously impacted the city’s business district — and one of its economic engines — Miracle Mile.

Bucelo and Baños have hefty campaign war chests. Baños has the most donations with $145,000, as of the last campaign finance reports. Some of it is money he has loaned his campaign; Bucelo follows in second place with $144,000. The funds have largely gone to campaign fliers, records show.

We’re giving Baños the edge — despite his concerning sleight-of-hand in trying to align himself with Vince Lago, the popular mayoral candidate, with a campaign photo of the two together, when in fact others were cropped out. Lago has not publicly supported any candidate.

“We need to taper down development ... and bring down the density,” Baños told the Editorial Board during his candidate interviews.

This is music to the ears of those Gables residents who say that the city is losing its historic charm — founder George Merrick’s vision. Most of the candidates are proponents of more parks and green spaces in the city and they expressed concern for how sea-level rise and climate change are affecting the city’s waterfront area and sewer systems — and treating residents with respect.

“If elected it will be my promise to be quiet and listen,” Baños said.

Of all the candidates, Baños has the more focused vision of how to help the city emerge from the pandemic and the most governmental experience. He’s also a numbers man, used to going in front of the IRS to fight for his clients. Such experience will be beneficial as the city works through its pension challenges.

The Miami Herald Editorial Board recommends JAVIER BAÑOS for Coral Gables Commission, Group Three.