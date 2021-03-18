With the help of The Underline, comes a safer future for pedestrians and cyclists

Two women walk a dog along the newly opened Brickell Backyard section of The Underline. The half-mile segment of the planned 10-mile linear park and trail under the elevated Metrorail tracks is the first to be finished. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

In Florida, the Miami-Dade-Fort Lauderdale region was just rated among the most dangerous for pedestrians and bicyclists. Truth be told, that’s nothing new. We have long been a car-centric region. Vehicles are king on the road here, pedestrian and bicyclist be damned.

But in the post-pandemic world, during which many of have us acquired a fondness for long walks and bicycle rides — and just as Phase I of The Underline, a long-awaited park below the elevated Metrorail line from Brickell to Southern Dade, opened its first leg last month— it’s concerning to learn that the battle between pedestrians, bicyclist and vehicles continues in full gear. But like many things after the pandemic, it shouldn’t be the case anymore.

“During the pandemic, we learned how connecting with nature improves mental and physical health ... and without us driving everywhere, nature flourished globally,’’ Meg Daly, Founder, President and CEO with the Friends of The Underline, recently told the Editorial Board.

Daly says The Underline is not just a place, it’s the birth of a new way of life for locals.

“Phase 1 is the beginning of a movement to build a city with a better quality of life, with mobility and access to public green spaces,” Daly said. Perfect timing for such an overhaul.

As she describes it: “When done, the entire project will be a 120-acre pollinator park, an urban reforestation initiate, a platform for health and wellness programs and experiences, a destination for public art, a place to connect with your neighborhood,” usually as you walk or bike.

Unfortunately, Florida just retained its No. 1 ranking as the place where a pedestrian is most likely to be struck and killed by a driver in the United States, according to the 2021 “Dangerous By Design” report from Smart Growth America and the National Complete Streets Coalition, the Miami Herald reported.

Nine of the 15 most hazardous U.S. cities for pedestrians are in Florida, with Orlando ranked as least safe and the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolis ranked No. 13 in the biennial study released Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava has said she wants to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety. Toward that goal, Miami-Dade Police is conducting a pedestrian and bicycle safety campaign. Working with the University of North Florida, the department will be able to access data that pinpoints which locations throughout the county are plagued by frequent pedestrian and cyclists accidents. That’s a good step.

The department said it will be sending officers to those locations during the times and dates when most accidents occur to enforce traffic laws for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists alike. This is a three-way effort. street,

But Daily has already she recognizes the, when she wrote a first-person of riding the stretch and found

“Unsafe conditions for cyclists and pedestrians affects the broader community not just The Underline, but The Underline is working to vastly improve the crosswalks along US 1 to allow for more capacity, longer cross time and design that makes it much after to walk and bike.”

The bottom line is that we must strive for safer streets. This requires better infrastructure that allows people to walk, bike, take mass transit and drive safely. And motorists who will watch out for pedestrians and cyclists, not bully them off the road. Pedestrians and cyclists must. We all have to learn to co-exist in traffic.