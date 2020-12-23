When guards are allowed to beat and rape women at a Florida prison, who are the real felons? | Editorial

The U.S. Department of Justice didn’t say it, but we will: In addition to the criminals behind bars at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala, there just as surely are criminals among the prison guards, too.

In a report released on Tuesday, the Justice Department excoriated Florida Corrections, having found that officers at Lowell, one of the largest women’s prisons in the nation, have “raped, sodomized, beaten and choked female inmates.”

Investigators reviewed over 100,000 pages of documents and interviewed dozens of inmates at Lowell. They found the pattern of abuse so systemic and longstanding in this cesspool of a prison, that they called what the women have endured unconstitutional, the Miami Herald reported.

“There is reasonable cause to believe ... that conditions at Lowell violate the Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution due to the sexual abuse of prisoners. ... These violations are pursuant to a pattern or practice,” the Justice Department wrote in the 36-page report.

The DOJ report comes five years after a Miami Herald series, “Beyond Punishment,’’ by journalists Julie K. Brown and Emily Michot. It documented how more than three dozen former and current inmates had been forced into sexual acts with officers or as trade-off when threatened with solitary confinement or the loss of visitation rights with their children.

A 49-day deadline

So, now Gov. DeSantis has another fire to put out. Justice has put the state on notice, telling prison officials to implement remedial measures within 49 days or face legal consequences. The feds want adequate video surveillance installed and a number of changes to protect women from sexual abuse by staff at the dilapidated compound in Central Florida.

Unfortunately, while the report demands fixes, it stops short of holding anyone criminally accountable. It’s one more outrage in a prison system that’s full of them. Does that mean the tortured women have no chance of finding justice? Why?

Lowell has been under a federal spotlight since 2018, when lawyers for the Justice Department’s civil-rights division began meeting with inmates and their families to document the poor physical conditions there.

Additionally, they uncovered abuses far worse than poor medical care and unsanitary conditions.

They found that the prison fostered an environment where sexual violence and abuse not only thrived, but it was “normalized,” the Herald reported. In 2018, a sergeant grabbed an inmate, pulled her clothes off and sodomized her; another officer forced an inmate to perform oral sex on him. In another case, an officer with a history of sexual-abuse complaints, woke up an inmate in the middle of the night, raped her, then “rewarded” her with a needed prescription drug.

Criminal charges rare

Former state Rep. David Richardson, who, during his time in the Legislature, made prison reform his rallying cry, told the Editorial Board that there are myriad forces at work here.

Prison guards in Florida are poorly paid. “You can leave and make more money at a Walmart or food-service job,” he said. More likely, however, counties will hire away the most competent state prison guards for their own jails for higher pay. And more-qualified job seekers don’t even apply to the state.

Richardson also said that in many small North Florida towns, where prisons employ generations of family members and are tightly woven into the fabric of the community, states attorney are unwilling to prosecute guards who commit crimes on the job. Basically, abusive guards get a pass.

“There really may be a need for a special division, an independent prosecutor outside the state attorney system.” he told the Board. “Look at the Darren Rainey case. Lots of questions remain.” Richardson said that when these guards are not prosecuted, the cases remain open — “forever until the end of time” — concealed from public scrutiny.

Of course, none of these reasons get to the basic moral dereliction that it takes to rape, torture or kill, and to let it become ingrained in the corrections culture.

And that, too, is criminal