Miami-Dade’s new leaders should govern with innovation, cooperation | Editorial

Tuesday marked a new beginning for the halls of leadership in Miami-Dade and Tallahassee, where legislators, including those newly elected, went to work.

Miami-Dade County welcomed a new mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, the first woman elected to the position, and three new commissioners. At the School Board, three new board members were sworn in.

But we weren’t done yet. Miami Dade College got a new president to replace long-time and respected leader Eduardo Padrón.

It was a good day for women, with two now holding “the first woman elected to” honors. Three women were elected to the School Board. And Perla Tabares Hantman was once again elected chairwoman.

In Tallahassee, those newly elected from Miami-Dade and across the state, arrived at the Capitol for committee meetings in preparation for what promises to be the lawmakers’ most difficult session as the financial ravages of the pandemic come to light.

The political novices will be the ones to watch:

Luisa Santos, 30 and an ice cream shop owner with an education background, for instance, comes to the School Board with little political experience, but plenty of fresh ideas and enthusiasm to make up for it.

This has been a crappy year. It’s time for some renewal and rebirth.

Tuesday, the controversial presidential search for Padron’s replacement, which lasted 19 months amid allegations and accusations of a fix, ended with Madeline Pumariega, 53, being selected MDC’s fifth president, the first woman to hold the position.

It’s reassuring that she has a rich background in academic administration. Selection committee members seemed determined to water down the qualifications enough to pick some less-qualified, but solidly ideological ex-pol as leader. Disaster averted. MDC is a world-renown academic institution, and should stay that way.

Nearby, the shards of another shattered glass ceiling were evident as Levine Cava was sworn in, replacing long-time mayor Carlos Gimenez, who is headed to Congress.

“I am ready to confront this crisis and to lead our community through this difficult chapter,” Levine Cava said.

She’ll need to quickly attack our COVID-19 crisis as another spike looms.

Keon Hardemon, Raquel Regalado, Oliver Gilbert, Rene Garcia and Kionne McGhee were sworn in as first-time county commissioners. Incumbents Eileen Higgins Joe Martinez were re-elected.

At the School Board, Santos was joined by new members Lucia Baez-Geller and Christi Fraga.

Again, Tuesday was an official day of firsts. We also hope that it was the beginning of a new wave of innovative governance and public service.

We wish all those who have earned a seat on the dais a clear vision and an open heart.