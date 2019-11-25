Trump will be one of us, a Florida resident. The least he can do at rally is show that he cares | Editorial

We welcome President Trump to South Florida, and commend him for looking to make inroads in enemy territory — Baby Trump balloon and all — on Tuesday.

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally of supporters in Broward County. It remains a Democratic stronghold, with residents there giving Trump’s rival, Hillary Clinton, almost 67 percent of the vote in 2016. Still, Trump’s rally will draw thousands of supporters from South Florida and beyond. The president is not neglecting to shore up his base in this blue county — and may even win a few converts.

It should be a typical candidate campaign rally except in one regard: The president is about to be one of us. He has declared himself a Floridian — a South Floridian, having filed papers to change his place of residency from New York to the Sunshine State. His Mar-a-Lago estate is in Palm Beach County.

With his relocation comes a great responsibility to help the state he’ll call home. Unfortunately, he’s done a lot of damage. On Monday, Florida Democrats did a pre-rally tally:

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents the district where Trump will appear, said the president’s efforts to eliminate the Affordable Care Act and refusal to expand Medicaid in Florida has done nothing but hurt Floridians. In fact, Republicans’ recalcitrance is killing the residents of this state. According to the progressive Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, almost 3,000 Floridians died between 2014 and 2017 because they didn’t have Medicaid coverage.

In addition , there is no serious federal climate-change plan; and no gun reform, despite his meeting with survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre in 2018. The level of income inequality in Greater Miami is a national embarrassment, yet Trump is behind ongoing measures to cut food stamps. The Trump tax cuts have had little positive effect on the poor.

And, of course, Trump’s fight to withdraw Temporary Protected Status from Haitians, Nicaraguans, El Salvadorans and other migrants whose homelands are still unstable and unable to deal with an untimely influx merely comports, sadly, with his vicious scapegoating of some immigrants in this country.

We know better than to expect the president to veer from what has been a winning formula for him — though not for some Republican candidates in the nation whom he recently publicly supported, and who lost. There could be a message in those losses — especially in this purple swing state — if only the president is astute enough to recognize them.

We are ever hopeful, but we have no illusions, either.