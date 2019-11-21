Miami should extend Shake-a-Leg lease. The sailing program for kids has earned it | Editorial

Shake-a-Leg Miami and the city that is a part of its name have been solid partners for almost 30 years.

When founder Harry Horgan comes before Miami commissioners on Thursday seeking a five-year extension of the lease that lets Shake-a-Leg operate on city-owned waterfront property, commissioners should approve.

The relationship has brought added value to the city of Miami and, as important, to the kids and adults whom Shake-a-Leg serves.

The nonprofit organization provides residents living with physical and developmental disabilities, in addition to the able-bodied, a place to challenge themselves, to experience nature one on one, to learn and to excel.

With Biscayne Bay as its base in Coconut Grove, Shake-a-Leg provides these residents with sailing lessons and other marine-related activities. Its young charges also have been instrumental in environmental restoration, cleaning up five small islands off Dinner Key where boaters go to picnic.

Through its good work over three decades, Shake-a-Leg’s partnerships have expanded. Its ties to Miami-Dade County Public Schools have allowed it to serve a broad cross-section of Greater Miami.

Dedicated volunteers — mentors, sailors, educators — provide young people a path to independence and enhanced confidence in a safe, warm and welcoming space.

Shake-a-Leg receives funds through the county’s Safe Neighborhood Parks bond issue, though 80 percent of its funding comes from grants and charitable gifts.

The city owns the property from which Shake-a-Leg operates. And its lease needs to be re-upped for another five years. (Horgan told the Editorial Board that he eventually wants a longer lease agreement to help boost long-term fund-raising. That, however, will require a referendum.)

Shake-a-Leg has more than earned another five-year extension. Mayor Francis Suarez set the right tone Wednesday, telling the Editorial Board through a spokesman: “I’m a big supporter of Shake-a-leg, I think they’re doing a great job. We have no problem with their lease extension.”

When they meet on Nov. 21, city commissioners should follow his lead.