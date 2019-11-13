Arriola kept Miami Beach on firm financial footing. Return him to commission | Editorial

Arriola

Wow — every City Commission race on Miami Beach resulted in a runoff election. One incumbent, one former incumbent and two who would be newcomers to the commission dais couldn’t pull in a simple majority of the vote on Nov. 5. So the top two left standing in each race will face each other in the Nov. 19 runoffs. Here is our recommendation in Group V.

GROUP V

Incumbent Ricky Arriola was pushed into a runoff by political novice Raquel Pacheco, a former soldier and now small business owner. That was an impressive feat for a newcomer in a crowded race with limited campaign funds.

But Arriola, whom the Editorial Board recommended in the general election, remains our choice. He has earned a second term.

First elected in 2015, Arriola has matured into a leader on the dais and is viewed as an ally of Mayor Gelber. He has brought a solid fiscal acumen to the dais, ensuring the city financial footing remains firm and sound.

Arriola told the Editorial Board that improving quality of life for residents and business owners is a priority. Arriola understands the Beach is at a crossroads and identifies the city’s main concerns as: mobility, resiliency to combat climate change, boosting the city’s economy and needing to pivot to community policing to enhance safety.

Because of his experience, the Herald recommends RICKY ARRIOLA for Miami Beach Commission Group V.