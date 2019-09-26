Long may those ‘red flags’ wave: Court upholds Florida law to take guns from troubled — and troubling — people | Editorial

An appeal court upheld Florida law that allows law-enforcement officers to take weapons temporarily from people displaying suspicious behavior. Getty Images

In a world of active-shooter drills in for 6-year-olds, of going to the mall —or school, or the movies or . . . — with a twinge of fear, of declaring that “somebody ought to do something,” why would anyone want a deadly weapon in the hands of someone who displays troubling behavior?

Most sane people don’t. That’s why we applaud Florida’s First District Court of Appeal for rejecting a constitutional challenge to the state’s red flag law.

“The unanimous decision strongly confirms that red flag laws serve a vital public safety purpose and are fully consistent with constitutional protections, including due process,” said Eric Tirschwell, managing director for Everytown Law, the litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety on Thurday.

“Extreme risk legislation is one of the best legal tools we have to prevent gun violence and this law has already saved lives in Florida.”

Florida’s red-flag law exists because somebody did do something — murder 17 people and injure 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, on Valentine’s Day 2018. Then thousands of angry “somebodies” marched on Tallahassee, forcing reluctant state lawmakers to do something. Legislators passed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Act, which has many preventive provisions, including a red-flag law.

Red-flag laws, also called extreme-risk laws, allow law enforcement officers to act on reports of someone displaying suspicious, warning-sign behavior. No, cops don’t kick the door down, barge in and confiscate weapons. Rather, they petition the court to temporarily remove guns from dangerous situations.

Nice and legal — and sane.