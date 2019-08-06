Trump’s economic embargo against Venezuela brings opportunities — and challenges | Editorial

Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro has remained in the country, and in power, despite being dislodged by National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó. Getty Images

President Trump already has made several missteps this week, but he’s on the right track in one respect:

Late Monday, the president signed an executive order imposing a total economic embargo on Venezuela.

In a letter to Congress, Trump said his administration’s latest action is because of Nicolás Maduro’s “continued usurpation of power” and ongoing human-rights abuses in the South American nation — not to mention the adverse results of the flight of 4 million Venezuelan refugees has had on neighboring countries such as Colombia.

So far, nothing has dislodged Maduro from power following his sham reelection last year — not increasingly tougher sanctions, not dozens of countries’ support for National Assembly leader Juan Guaidó, who, as allowed by the Venezuelan constitution, claimed the presidency in January.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trump has understood the importance of not allowing oil-rich Venezuela from becoming Cuba’s twin in its hatred of the United States.

Maduro is one strongman, fortunately, whom Trump has never coddled, thanks largely to Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott who tirelessly briefed the president on the dangers of allowing such a critical Latin country to be hijacked by a dictator.

Monday night, Rubio tweeted: “U.S. will rightfully impose sanctions on any person or company in the world that does business with anyone in the #MaduroRegime.”

Let’s just hope this economic embargo works better in Venezuela than it has in Cuba.

With this decision, however, come caveats and challenges: First, this latest move by the president is the starkest recognition that conditions on the ground in Venezuela are about the get worse. The country’s citizens already have a gone without food, medicine and the other basics of survival. Trump’s sweeping economic lockout will not make things better.

As acknowledgement, the president should reconsider his misguided rejection of granting Temporary Protected Status Venezuelans who fled to the United States. Instead, his administration continues to deport them. That’s hypocritical.

Also, by moving ahead unilaterally, the embargo risks breaking up the unprecented diplomatic international alliance that stands against Maduro.

Finally, the decades-long and ineffective U.S. embargo against Cuba is a cautionary tale.