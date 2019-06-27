Miami Herald Editorial Board: Who made the case in the first Democratic debate?

Well, they all grasped the issues that they wanted to grasp. In other words, candidates spent time answering the questions they wanted to, not necessarily what moderators asked. Happens.

*Which candidate had the best grasp of the issues?

Elizabeth Warren, an impressive wonk, never answered a question on whether there was a federal role in controlling access to guns. Most of them didn’t. Why the reluctance? With Parkland still looming large in this state, why the tiptoeing?

Even the responses to climate-change questions likely left South Floridians, destined to be underwater without strong government action, wanting.

Beto O’Rourke, who electrified Texans and almost toppled Sen. Ted Cruz, was more vague when asked to take stands on the more different national and international policy.

Bill de Blasio, Cory Booker and Julián Castro made their points well, each making sure voters give them a second look. Bottom line, all of the candidates are elected officials or former elected officials. None of them are dummies, not by a long shot.







*Who did best at conveying who they are and what they stand for?

Maryland Sen. Elizabeth Warren was best as conveying her platform.





A moderator joked that Warren has “a plan” for just about everything. That’s good.

And viewers heard many of them but they already knew of her liberal-minded campaign promises: Medicare for all, breaking up giant tech companies, addressing climate change. They already know she is a bit of a Bernie Sanders. We know what she stands for.

Warren didn’t move the needle much, but no one else did either Wednesday night.

Another candidate that made headway breaking out of the pack was Julián Castro, who showed a command of immigration law and appeared forceful in calling on the other candidate to back his idea to repeal Section 1325 of the immigration code, which deals with illegal entry into the U.S.

Cory Booker also manged to attract attention with his earnest answers. But no one hit a home run.

*At this juncture, who had the most polished presidential demeanor?

This is an easy one. The current occupant of the White House has set the bar for presidential demeanor so low — subterranean, really — that any of the 10 candidates on stage Wednesday night would be an improvement.

In fact, we’re going to go out on a limb and say that the second batch of candidates on stage tomorrow likely will exhibit the same mature bearing.

And if they exhibit bad behavior, it likely won’t be Trump bad.

It took about 20 minutes for candidates to break from the polite, but stiff, question-and-answer format.

That’s when things picked up.

Bill de Blasio interrupted O’Rourke, challenging him on healthcare solutions. Suddenly, game on!

Candidates overtalking candidates. But disagreements didn’t deteriorate into insults and personal acrimony, at least by halftime.

Sure, the candidates were on their first-date best behavior. However, it was refreshing to see, for the most part, respect and civility among them.







*Who showed they might have the mettle to debate President Trump?

Who can go up against Trump? This one might be too hard to gauge right now.





Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Jay Inslee, like O’Rourke, the tallest candidates, were both confident and assured. They had no qualms about talking over fellow candidates. Their booming voices allowed them to hold the stage longer than usual. Inslee has already stood up to President Trump politically on several occasions and said on stage Trump doesn’t intimidate him. But Inslee is an outside candidate right now. Booker also has potential. He is assured in his answers and believes that he can bring change in America. Castro is close behind. And Warren likely would have the quick, stinging comeback. It’s hard to imagine any other candidate on the stage not having a difficult time debating President Trump.

Thursday is the second presidential debate. We’ll do this again.