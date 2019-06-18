Sister Jeanne O’Loughlin was a ‘wiser woman’ who made Miami a better place

Sister Jeanne O’Loughlin, a longtime Miami civic leader and former president of Barry University, died at age 90 in Michigan. Florida Women of Achievement

There’s a reason Sister Jeanne O’Loughlin was honored a few years ago as “The Power Nun,” the title of a 2015 documentary of her legendary work. In a community that never seemed free of friction and tumult, O’Loughlin, the longtime and beloved leader of Barry University in Miami Shores, lived into her faith, while flexing her muscle. There was grace — and grit. A dazzling smile, a youthful giggle — and that firmly set jaw.

O’Loughlin, 90, died Tuesday in Michigan. She was a powerhouse who faced down cancer and controversy, a force for good, for fairness and for justice. She shattered glass ceilings, entering the male-dominated inner sanctums of the invisible, but influential, Non-Group, for instance, and We Will Rebuild, an organization that vowed to get Greater Miami back on its feet after Hurricane Andrew.

And she had the courage to change her mind. As a community leader, O’Loughlin jumped into the already fraught — and hostile — environment that spiraled out of the arrival of a frightened little boy from Cuba. Should the motherless Elián González be allowed to stay in the United States or be returned to his father in Fidel Castro’s Cuba? It wasn’t so much a question as it was a punch in the nose, a fist to the gut.

In 2000, O’Loughlin hosted a meeting at her Miami Beach home between Elian and his two abuelas, flown in from the island. She entered the reunion neutral on the burning question. She emerged afterward convinced Elián should remain with his relatives in Little Havana. She wrote in a New York Times op-ed: “I saw fear in Elián, and I became a wiser woman at that moment, wincing at my own naivete.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cuban regime excoriated her decision. No surprise there. However, so did so many on this side for the Florida Straits, including friends, who thought O’Loughlin was wrong. And she faced the firestorm as she did just about everything else in her life — with her head firmly planted on her shoulders and her heart always in the right place.