Let’s hope Magic City keeps its promises

Regardless on which side you are on, the future of Little Haiti is likely to be affected at today’s Miami commission meeting.
As is usually the case in these things, when a major development begins to inch into a low-income community, there are those who welcome the change, calling it progress and those who vow to fight it, calling it gentrification. Here’s were we stand with the Magic City Innovation District, which will bring new homes, retail and green spaces to Little Haiti, attracting more affluent, white residents.
Both sides are right. But change is coming to Little Haiti. So to ease the pain for those who will be impacted, the best-case scenario are developers willing to work with the residents to ensure they, too, benefit. We think Magic City is working toward that goal.
It’s the same old story, though. Developers, who have already have acquired land throughout downtown, the Miami Design District and Wynwood are now making their way north into Little Haiti, a neighborhood of mainly poor, hardworking Haitian refugees.
The Magic City project has driven a wedge between the community activists and residents of Little Haiti, with different factions seeking different things, but we are convinced they are all doing it for what is best for the community. And we think Magic City is part of the solution, too.
Activists are rightly concerned about what this means for one of the few remaining areas that low-income residents can afford.
At today’s Miami Commission meeting, a first reading, Magic City could be given a partial green light. But at the last commission meeting, near chaos broke out when a similar vote was delayed when Commissioner Keon Hardemon threw out a carrot from the Magic City developers, $31 million to be spent on affordable housing or whatever is needed to help the community. Too vague, but generous nonetheless.
This is a game-changing project for Little Haiti. We have recommended in our previous editorial that we to hit the pause button, but activists have said that will lead to more costly, unneeded studies. They make a good point. The best solution is moving ahead and making sure that Magic City lives up to all its promises, which should be in writing, to Little Haiti residents.
In an Opinion piece on these pages today, Magic City Innovation Project Managing Partner Neil Farman takes exception says that Magic City had indeed given a say to residents about change sin their neighborhood.
“The truth is that many leaders and members of the Little Haiti Community have worked in good faith with Magic City Innovation District and support this proposal, because they know what a significant opportunity this project presents for the community. It will create thousands of local jobs, adding almost $200 million per year to local businesses and residents as a result of increased foot traffic into the neighborhood, along with $37 million in property tax revenue for local schools.
After meeting with nearly 10 leaders, we have heard that they have been either included or shut out by Magic City. “Little Haiti as we know it is in danger of disappearing,” Marleine Bastien, head of the Family Action Network Movement, an opponent, told the Board.
Whiles Concerned Leaders of Little Haiti/Ti Ayiti Inc., a coalition of Haitian-American stakeholders who live, work, worship, play, and own property and businesses in Little Haiti, said they want to elevate community-based strategies to mitigate the impact of gentrification.
”We advocate and support the creation of opportunities for business owners and residents who want to remain in Little Haiti, “ said Gepsie Metellus, a group leader. Let’s hope all sides can reach consensus.
