Why don’t these lawmakers want us to know what government is doing?

The real extent of multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein’s role in an alleged international sex trafficking operation, and that of his former partner, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, is getting closer to being dug out from a stack of sealed court documents in New York.

Those records could fill in some of the gaps surrounding Alexander Acosta’s suspect actions that allowed Epstein to skirt justice when Florida law enforcement had him on the hook for allegedly sexually abusing dozens of girls in Palm Beach. Acosta, now U.S. secretary of labor, was U.S. attorney in charge of the Southern District of Florida at the time of this case 10 years ago.