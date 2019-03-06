In some ways, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is a refreshing change from his two-term predecessor Rick Scott, a man who always seemed uncomfortable in his own skin.
Speaking to a packed Florida House on the opening day of the two-month legislative session in Tallahassee, DeSantis came across as being at ease, assured, personable and accessible.
From what we’ve seen so far, DeSantis has a strong work ethic and a heart — and yes, a conservative heart, which he reminded lawmakers. He urged those gathered, especially any Republicans feeling the pangs of bipartisanship, to embrace his conservative agenda for the state.
“We here today are united in insisting that the constitutional protections central to a free society are honored for all of our citizens,” he said.
The Editorial Board has been impressed with the new state leader’s swift action to right many of the wrongs that have hurt one of Florida’s storied assets and economic engines — its unique environment, especially the Everglades.
He has created, through executive order an Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency with a chief science officer thrown in for good measure.
In fact, he already has appointed people to various positions who actually have experience in the areas over which they will have authority, another encouraging change.
But as DeSantis’ speech made clear, there will be areas and approaches where we will have to simply agree to disagree.
DeSantis announced core conservative policies in education, giving teachers raises, but also asking for the expansion of the private-school voucher and charter-school systems. These, in and of themselves, are not bad programs. In fact, they have given parents of children in challenged public schools alternatives they otherwise could not take advantage of. But lawmakers have allowed them to undercut those same public schools.
Floridians know well that DeSantis is a social conservative and a Trump supporter. One of his biggest rounds of applause came when he denounced the Democratic governors of New York and Virginia for working to loosen restrictions on abortion late in pregnancy, far past the stages at which fetuses can survive after birth. He said Florida would never take such “callous action.”
He’s referring to bills that several conservative legislatures across the country are working to push through. What they fail to mention, however, is that such abortions are extremely rare or medically necessary to save the mother; or it has been determined that the fetus will not live.
DeSantis also made an unnecessary association between Florida and the national debate on illegal immigration, vowing that Florida will not be a sanctuary state or tolerate sanctuary cities. There are no sanctuary cities in Florida, so clearly DeSantis was signaling the base. Why waste the time?
DeSantis, echoing Trump, said the right things on Venezuela and Cuba, a local issue for South Florida, but not necessarily for the state Legislature.
The governor’s energy is admirable. Already he has traveled across the state several times, named three new state Supreme Court justices, refocused the state’s environmental policy and forced the resignation of all South Florida Water Management members to start with a “clean slate.”
We urge DeSantis to maintain his focus on state issues, not on Trump issues. This is a progressive state that handed him an election victory — barely. There’s a message he should heed in that.
