Florida’s LGBTQ advocates should take a partial win, and keep fighting

We understand the frustration of some in Florida’s LGBTQ community over the incremental nature of the Florida Inclusive Workforce Act, an anti-discrimination measure that prevents employers from discriminating but doesn’t stop businesses or landlords from refusing service to gay and transgender people. It is, without doubt, a half-measure.
But the legislation introduced by Sen. Joe Gruters — chairman of the Republican Party of Florida — is an important step in the right direction. And it actually has a chance of passing Florida’s conservative legislature. The bill was co-introduced by Boynton Beach Sen. Lori Berman and Miami Sen. Jason Pizzo
Republicans have consistently worked to kill other legislation that would include sexual orientation and gender identity in anti-discrimination laws, so Gruters’ sponsorship is a milestone for the state and the party.
“For now, we’re very confident that having the chair of the Republican Party being the one who’s filed this bill is a very positive thing,” said Tony Lima, executive director of the non-profit LGBTQ organization SAVE. “It will send a message to other conservatives that this is something they need to get behind.”
Not everyone agrees. Joe Saunders, a former state representative, harshly criticized SAVE’s endorsement of Gruters’ bill, saying that supporting a bill without public accommodation protections abandons Florida’s transgender community. Equality Florida also criticized SAVE and blamed the narrow focus on “arguments that transgender people are bathroom predators or pose a risk to others.”
Yet more-comprehensive legislation — the Florida Competitive Workforce Act — has no chance of passing the state House of Representatives this year. The state’s LGBTQ community should ponder Gruters’ hypothetical question in an interview about his bill: “Do you want to pass a bill? Or do you want to make a point?”
Floridians should not have to worry about being discriminated against or refused service, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. It is infuriating and dehumanizing that state lawmakers are only willing to grant partial protections. But some progress is better than no progress at all.
Also, passage of this bill would serve as a much-needed rebuke of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who signed an executive order prohibiting discrimination in state employment that excluded protections for LGBTQ government employees and contractors.
Of course, passage of Gruters’ bill can’t and won’t end the fight for more comprehensive protections. The fight for human dignity and basic rights must not end until everyone is guaranteed them.
It is wrong and immoral that the owner of a business open to the public could refuse service to people simply because of their gender identity or sexual orientation. That a restaurant could kick out a gay patron for being gay is absolutely and utterly unacceptable.
But so is the current situation in which any employer can fire someone for the same non-reason. Ending that discrimination will matter greatly to Florida’s LGBTQ community.
It is shameful that this fight is still necessary in the 21st century — but progress is happening, even if Florida must be dragged kicking and screaming every inch of the way, and even if that progress is sometimes hard to see except in hindsight.
We hope Florida’s LGBTQ advocacy community overcomes its divisions over this bill. There is still so much work left, and the odds of success are much higher if advocates work together.
