And now, Venezuelans must lead the way to a new, democratic future

The time has come for the Venezuelans to free themselves.
They have just begun a hopefully irreversible process that must end with the departure of the illegitimate and discredited Nicolás Maduro.
Juan Guaidó, president of the opposition National Assembly, declared himself interim president and was sworn in on Wednesday under the constitution of Venezuela. His courageous act should mark the beginning of the end for dictator Maduro and set the course for a return to democracy.
It’s time, now or never. That’s why the international community must support Guaidó, head of the only democratically elected body in Venezuela. Above all, they must support the Venezuelans who took to the streets as part of the nation’s reinvigorated opposition movement.
President Trump’s quick recognition of the interim president is an important step to increasing international pressure on Maduro. Wednesday, the White House was joined in its denouncement of Maduro by Brazil, Canada and the rest of the countries of the Lima Group: Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and Peru. Mexico remained silent, unfortunately, walking that suspect middle line of neutrality.
It is a pity that Mexico’s new president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is using the pretext of noninterference in other countries’ internal affairs, while failing to defend democratic values in the region. It’s a different response from the decisiveness on display by other leaders in the region who did not hesitate to throw their support behind Venezuela’s flailing democracy.
There is no doubt that Maduro is isolated internationally, and it is clear that the millions of Venezuelans who on Wednesday spilled into the streets — and were seen across the world — want change.
Maduro leads a regime marked by corruption, accusations of drug trafficking, manipulation of elections, as well as persecuting, imprisoning and torturing opposition leaders. It is not surprising that the Supreme Court, filled with Maduro sycophants, threatened to arrest Guaidó. Imprisonment remains a distinct possibility for this opposition leader.
Venezuela is going through one of the most intractable economic crises in its history. It has spurred a humanitarian crisis that so far has sent more than 2.5 million Venezuelans in search of a better future in neighboring countries.
The late Hugo Chávez’s promise of well-being — his supposed “21st-century revolution” that persuaded millions to support him — was a fraud. And with his brutality, his gross mismanagement and his willingness to starve Venezuelans, Maduro, Chávez’s political heir, has simply affirmed the chavista movement’s stunning failure.
What happens in Venezuela has impact beyond its borders, mainly Colombia where thousands have fled, and also here in South Florida, where the number of Venezuelans refugees continues to grow, especially in Miami-Dade County.
That is why it is worth noting the tireless leadership of Florida’s senior Sen. Marco Rubio, who has long denounced the Maduro regime’s inhumanity and successfully pushed the Trump administration to impose sanctions against dozens of Venezuelan officials close to Maduro, including the dictator’s wife. Trump’s almost-immediate acceptance of Guaidó as interim president represents one more sign of the muscle Rubio flexes as a champion of the Venezuelan people and Maduro’s steadfast foe.
It sends a clear and crucial message: Venezuelans are not alone. They have important allies to force an illegitimate president out and get the government they want. As reported by Herald columnist Andres Oppenheimer, Guaidó wants, first and foremost, to call free elections in his debilitated nation. This is absolutely the best first step.
However, Maduro still lurks. He has not exited the stage. Guaidó — and all who support him — must have the unwavering support of the region’s democratic leaders. Trump, who said if the will of the people is not enough, all options “are on the table.” He warned that Maduro must seek a peaceful solution to the crisis, because otherwise he “would have no future.” Last year, Trump even suggested U.S. military action. However, it’s an option that both Americans and Venezuelans should reject.
Venezuelans must take the lead here.
It’s clear they want Maduro to go. Whether he will, remains to be seen. So far, he’s been a bully in denial.
