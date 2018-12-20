A bill of rights for Florida’s kids in foster care is a good idea

While Florida has made great strides when it comes to improving the system of care for foster children, a recently released report shows us there is still a long way to go.
On Nov. 13, the Annie E. Casey Foundation released Fostering Youth Transitions, a first-of-its-kind report with the most comprehensive national data ever collected to help illustrate how young people are faring as they transition from foster care to adulthood.
Florida’s child welfare law is ahead of the curve as compared to the rest of the country.
However, the report shows that despite good laws, the outcomes are just average.
When it comes to the care of our kids, we should strive for the best, not the average.
To improve the quality of care, statewide advocacy organization Florida’s Children First, and youth advocates from Florida Youth SHINE (Striving High for INdependence and Empowerment), are asking the Florida legislature to consider a Bill of Rights for kids in foster care.
This Bill of Rights would give foster children the tools to become self-advocates, by helping them become more informed and to better understand how they should be treated.
Learning to speak up for themselves is a skill that can carry these children throughout their lives.
All young people deserve the resources and opportunities necessary to give them their best shot at a successful transition into adulthood.
Florida’s Children First and Florida Youth SHINE are calling on legislators to elevate the standard of care and consider implementing a Bill of Rights for kids in foster care.
Christina Spudeas,
executive director,
Florida’s Children First,
Coral Springs
