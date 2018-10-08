Want to vote in November? Then don’t let Tuesday, Oct. 9 end without registering.

This is it. Tuesday, Oct. 9.
This is the last day that Floridians can register to vote — online, in person or by mail — if they plan to cast a ballot in the Nov. 6 general election.
Sitting it out should not be an option. Voting is a hard-won right for so many citizens. How important is it? There are factions nationwide that want to deny fellow citizens that right, because they are African American or Hispanic, or old, or young.
This year, young people’s actions might be the most closely watched in South Florida. After the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre in Parkland, teenagers and young adults were livid, energized. Their collective roar cowed the Florida Legislature into passing some common-sense gun bills, which Gov. Scott signed into law.
And many students took off across the country to register their peers to vote. But that was the easy part.
The question remains: Will they follow through and cast ballots? This is not time for them to muzzle their voices or squander their power. If young South Floridians follow the lead of a engaged group of University of Miami students, interviewed by Editorial Board member Luisa Yanez, then the next generation is about to get it right.
