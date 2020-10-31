Her poor service at a big bank in South Florida struck a chord with many readers

Bea Hines’ column about the poor service she received at a large Broward bank, in which the banker cited the pandemic as an excuse, riled up readers. Bloomberg

Last Sunday, I wrote about an unpleasant experience I had at a bank, when I went with my godson, who is legally blind, to take care of an estate problem.

My godson, a widower, is the victim of two strokes, which caused the blindness. He also has a problem expressing himself because of the strokes.

When I wrote of our experience, I was just weary. And frustrated, too, because we couldn’t get a return call from the bank officer, causing me to drive 40 to 45 minutes one way to the bank in rainy day traffic.

At first, I didn’t want to believe the bank officer was being petty and mean. After all, he was, as were we, wearing a mask and I couldn’t read his facial expressions. But, clearly, something wasn’t right.

Thinking about the situation only made me more frustrated. Back home, I started to write about the incident.

Little did I know I was not alone. Once the column went online and later was published in the Sunday paper, I received nearly three dozen emails — from bankers as well as from customers.

I spent two days trying to answer everyone. All were appalled at the service, or the lack thereof, we received. Some told me of similar experiences.

Another email, from a banker, invited me to move my account to her bank. All the writers agreed: The pandemic is no excuse for bad service.

Here are some excerpts from some of the emails:

I read a story a few days ago about a woman and her godson, having a terrible experience at a bank. Until I read your column in today’s paper, I would not have known it was you. I was a banker for 45 years and could not believe what I was reading. As a former banker, I’m sorry for your experience.

Michael Orovitz

I have been an admirer/reader/follower of you for many years. I read your article about the bank service today and I was appalled.

I just want to add that I truly believe you should have named the bank in your column. Companies need to be held accountable for their actions. The written word is still powerful and when the banks (and companies) suffer from bad PR, they pay attention.

Carole Smith

I read your article on the non-service you received at your godson’s bank. I am appalled at the way you were treated. There really is no excuse for not returning phone calls.

Then to return the second time and be told you could not be helped because they were “so busy” and the banker said you had to schedule an appointment, is truly not a customer service bank…

Where was the bank manager, and how would these employees feel if they were treated that way?

SHAME on them.

Peggy Buckner

Terrible that you and your godson had to experience such horrible treatment by the bank official… especially after you patiently and calmly explained your situation. The official should be fired.

Edmund Mazzei

I just read your article in Neighbors regarding your banking experience with your legally blind godson.

Shame on the banker who treated you with disrespect. Common courtesy, unfortunately, is not something this man has ever learned.

I hope you complained to his supervisor.

Martha Kellogg

I am incensed at the bank and its employees. What a crass handling of your situation.

I think you should call out the bank in the newspaper and name names. If you do not want to do it publicly, I would be happy to write a letter on your behalf.

Henry Courtney

I always enjoy reading your column in Neighbors. I have to say I was really upset when I read about the way you were treated at the bank recently.

No one should be dismissed the way you were! You are too nice of a person. I would have called that guy out, published his name and the bank!! I know that’s not your style, though.

Barbara Pruitt

I’m sorry you were treated so badly by the bank. I hope you notify the management and the Better Business Bureau and change banks. I hope you’ve received an apology by now. And I hope the guy was sent back to school.

Polly Carico

Just got done reading your column, sitting here having a cup of coffee in New Orleans. I can’t believe what I read. Everyone here is so nice, from the Uber driver to the store clerk, to just someone you speak to while waiting on the trolley...

Many options should’ve been available for him [the bank official] to help you, especially with the situation of you godson… I always say, “It doesn’t cost anything to be kind and nice.”

Arlene Appel

It is not only banks that are using the pandemic as an excuse for poor customer service — especially when trying to reach them by phone.

I have started taking pictures of my phone log to show how many times I have tried to call, and pictures of the screen while connected and left on hold.

There are some excellent customer service [people] out there, but for the most part, it is a litany of annoying anecdotes.

In this case, since you were there and not one, but two bank officials, were standing at the door of an almost empty bank, I would make sure that the corporate office knew what happened.. I would also think about changing banks.

Linda Conner

You hit the nail on the head, especially in banks. This pandemic hit and EVERYTHING went out the window… Pandemic rules are one thing. Blatant lack of respect and caring for one another is another…

Shame on business.

Pat Kern

I read the column with steam coming out of my ears. After seeing the neglect and disrespect with which the bank officer treated you and your godson, and his unprofessionalism, I hope that you called his supervisor.

No one deserves to be treated like that...

Meryl Gold-Levy

COVID-19 has become a poor excuse for the terrible service at too many companies!

I would like to invite you to bank with us at U.S. Century Bank and experience the personalized service for which our bank is known. Miami-based, it is one of the largest minority community banks in Florida, and probably in the country.

We have close to $1.5 billion in assets, 11 branches in South Florida and a five-star Bauer rating — the highest possible. I am the only Hispanic woman chairperson of a local bank and probably the only one in Florida.

... We are expecting your call if you wish to become our valued customer.

Aida Levitan