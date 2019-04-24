Proposed cuts to Medicaid will hurt children’s care in South Florida

Nicklaus Children's Hospital

children’s hospitals for care — in South Florida, families turn to Nicklaus Children’s. We are one of four specialty-licensed, freestanding children’s hospitals operating in the state of Florida and in South Florida, we are committed to providing specialized and comprehensive medical services for thousands of children in need.

This year, however, lawmakers are proposing deep cuts to Nicklaus Children’s and other hospitals across the state that could hinder access to care for our community’s most vulnerable population. As the national environment for health care changes, hospitals like our own are experiencing financial pressures, including reductions in reimbursements from payers, rising costs, and market shifts to alternative healthcare delivery models. Historically, the Florida Legislature has protected specialty-licensed children’s hospitals from cuts because they’ve understood the importance of the unique care we provide to Florida’s most critically ill and injured children on Medicaid. This year, the Legislature is proposing Medicaid cuts that will disproportionately impact Nicklaus Children’s, as a result of the high volume of Medicaid patients we serve. These cuts erode care for South Florida’s most vulnerable children. The Florida Senate proposal contains $3.1 million in cuts to Medicaid reimbursements for Nicklaus Children’s, while the House proposal contains $5.2 million in cuts.