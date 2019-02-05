Baxley bill discredits scientific evidence

Re Emily L. Mahoney’s Feb. 4 Herald/Times article, “Should Florida schools be required to teach alternatives to evolution?:” Here we go again — more lunacy!
The Florida Citizens Alliance has put forth a bill in the state Legislature, sponsored by Sen. Dennis Baxley, requiring that schools shall teach alternatives to “controversial theories” such as climate change and evolution. The Alliance says that what is currently taught about these two subjects equates to “political and religious indoctrination.” Baxley adds, “Nothing is ever settled if it’s science, because people are always questioning science.” By this statement, is he questioning the efficacy of such scientific phenomena as the poliomyelitis vaccine, successful organ transplants and the exploration of Mars?
I am a religious Bible study leader. The only relationship I can muster between climate change and religious indoctrination might be the parting of the Red Sea in the book of Exodus. Was the parting somehow because of massive evaporation brought about by an ensuing Egyptian army?
Has Baxley ever read articles in Florida newspapers describing Miami Beach’s installation of new water pumps to keep streets from flooding during high tides? Is he questioning the validity of studies conducted by NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies, which concluded that the average global temperature on Earth has increased by 1.4 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880? Is he aware of the impact of global warming on the shrinking of the polar ice caps? Has he ever studied the many examples of evolution uncovered by renowned geneticists, paleontologists and other noted scientists?
And finally, we should definitely have another look at the 4th century BCE belief that the Earth was the center of the universe.
Charles E. Hannemann,
Palmetto Bay
