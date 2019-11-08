A $3,000 Bigfoot was stolen from a Florida mattress store. Cops need you to help find it

Have you seen Bigfoot?

He’s 8-feet, 300 pounds and was stolen from a mattress store last month, according to Boynton Beach police.

The $3,000 Sasquatch statue was in front of Mattress Monsterz, 422 E. Boynton Beach Blvd., and is believed to have been stolen sometime during the week of Oct. 6-13, police said.

Officers have had a hard time tracking down the legendary creature.

Boynton Beach police need you to help find Bigfoot. Boynton Beach Police Department

Police said there is no video surveillance of the theft. The owner also didn’t report it missing until the end of the month.

“The store didn’t realize it was missing right away due to there being a lot of other large decorations outside for Halloween,” Boynton Beach police wrote on Facebook Wednesday.

This isn’t the first year the mattress store decorates for a holiday with Bigfoot. A photo of the store taken in December 2018 and uploaded to Google Maps shows the 8-foot, 300 pound statue standing next to Frosty the Snowman. Screenshot of Google Maps

While it’s possible Bigfoot decided to visit his Florida cousin Skunk Ape, police believe multiple people were involved in the statue’s theft.

If you’ve seen this life-size monster, know who has it or where police can find it, call Det. Danielle Whitefield at 561-732-8116 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

“It’s not exactly the easiest thing to hide ... We don’t need your name just Bigfoot’s location,” Boynton police said.