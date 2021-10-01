Victor no longer forecast to be a hurricane. Sam’s swells to reach U.S. east coast

Tropical storm conditions are expected to be felt in Bermuda as soon as Friday night from a nearby Hurricane Sam, that is forecast to pass well to the east of the island tonight.

The island is under a tropical storm warning.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, Hurricane Sam remains a powerful Cat 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 150 mph with higher gusts. It was about 435 miles south-southeast of Bermuda and is quickly moving north-northwest. It’s forecast to make a turn toward the north and north-northeast sometime Friday.

Its hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from its center. Its tropical-storm force winds extend up to 175 miles.

Hurricane Sam forecast National Hurricane Center

Sam’s swells, which could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions, continue to impact the northern Leeward Islands and the Greater Antilles, including Puerto Rico. Its swells are forecast to reach Bermuda and the Bahamas later Friday and should reach the United States east coast and Atlantic Canada this weekend.

As for Tropical Storm Victor, the 20th named storm of the season is no longer forecast to turn into a hurricane. Instead, the National Hurricane Center’s new forecast track shows Victor staying as a tropical storm and weakening into a tropical depression next week as it travels across the Atlantic’s open waters.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory, it was about 630 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Tropical Storm Victor no longer forecast to be a hurricane. National Hurricane Center