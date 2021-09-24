Sam is now a hurricane, forecast to rapidly intensify. A depression could also form

Tropical Storm Sam turned into a Category 1 hurricane early Friday and is forecast to rapidly intensify into a major hurricane in the next 24 hours as it moves across the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track shows Sam becoming a Category 3 storm by Friday night or Saturday with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph. It’s expected to briefly flirt with Cat 4 level strength on Sunday as it moves across the Atlantic’s open waters, before weakening back into a Cat 3.

Forecasters are also monitoring three disturbances, including one that has a chance of turning into a tropical depression next week. The systems are not threatening Florida.

Here’s what else to know:

Hurricane Sam forecast

Once Sam strengthens into a major hurricane, likely by Friday night or Saturday, it’s expected to enter an environment that is a little less ideal, which should level off its strength, the National Hurricane Center said.

However, the hurricane center’s forecast shows it gaining maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the minimum needed to be a Cat 4 storm, on Sunday. It should weaken back into a Cat 3 Monday.

As of the 5 a.m. Fridayadvisory, the storm was about 1,470 miles east-southeast of the Northern Islands with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph with higher gusts.

Sam is now a hurricane. National Hurricane Center

While Sam is edging closer to the Caribbean, the forecast track shows it will likely turn northwest as it approaches the northern Leeward Islands early next week, keeping it in the Atlantic.

Sam should be a Category 3 storm with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph by Saturday afternoon. There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect yet.

Forecasters noted that Sam also has a “compact wind field,” with its hurricane-force winds extending up to 15 miles and its tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 60 miles.

Sam, the seventh hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season, also isn’t the only system forecasters are monitoring. The hurricane center is also watching three disturbances.

Atlantic disturbances

One of the disturbances, a tropical wave, is expected to move off the west coast of Africa by the end of the weekend and could turn into a tropical depression next week as it quickly moves west across the Atlantic.

It has a 40% chance of formation through the next five days.

A disturbance that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend may turn into a tropical depression next week, forecasters said. National Hurricane Center

Forecasters are also monitoring the remnants of Odette, a little more than 600 miles west-northwest of the Azores. The system has a “brief window of opportunity” to become a subtropical or tropical cyclone as it moves over warmer waters, forecasters said.

The hurricane center gives it a 40% chance of formation in the next two to five days though it expects upper-level winds will limit development chances.

There’s also a disturbance producing showers and thunderstorms a couple hundred miles east of Bermuda. While the system could develop some tropical or subtropical characteristics this weekend, strong upper-level winds should squash its formation chances, which are at a low 20% for the next two to five days.

