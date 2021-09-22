A new tropical depression forecast to form soon as Peter and Rose forecast to disappear

The Atlantic is expected to get a little less crowded soon, with Tropical Depressions Peter and Rose forecast to dissipate by the weekend.

That still leaves two other disturbances churning in the waters, one of which is forecast to turn into a tropical depression soon.

The tropical wave to watch was several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands early Wednesday. While it has become organized, it lacks a well-defined center, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters expect environmental conditions will remain conducive for development and that a tropical depression could form within a day or two as it quickly moves west across the Atlantic.

It has an 80% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of formation through the next five days.

Peter

As for Tropical Depression Peter, the poorly organized storm was about 215 miles north of San Juan, Puerto Rico, with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts, as of the hurricane center’s 5 a.m. advisory Wednesday.

It is expected to cause some urban and small street flooding across Hispaniola, Puerto Rico and portions of the Virgin Islands through Thursday morning, forecasters said. Life-threatening surf and rip current conditions are also possible in the area Wednesday, including in the Bahamas.

On the forecast track, Peter should turn north Wednesday night, moving it farther from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Forecasters expect it will continue to weaken and eventually turn into a remnant low Thursday, if not sooner.

Rose

Disorganized Tropical Depression Rose, which was about 1,065 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts, has a similar forecast. It’s expected to make a turn toward the north Thursday and should weaken into a remnant low by Friday night.

Odette

Tropical Storm Odette’s remnants are also still making a loop in the Atlantic, about 500 miles west of Azores. While it has a 50% chance of formation through the next five days, forecasters expect the system will run into some strong upper-level winds by the weekend.

Sam

The next storm name is Sam.