A disturbance edging toward Florida could bring some rain. Larry continues to churn

Florida is in for a soggy few days as a disorganized bunch of thunderstorms and clouds makes its way across the Peninsula.

The disturbance, currently located south of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico, is expected to dump an inch or two of rain on the state through the week, mainly on the northern half.

The National Hurricane Center gave it a 50% chance of developing into a tropical depression in the next two to five days, as of the 8 a.m. update.

That development could happen as it nears land Wednesday evening or Thursday, and more strengthening is possible after the system re-emerges over water in the Atlantic.

The hurricane center is also tracking another disturbance, this time a tropical wave expected to emerge off Africa’s west coast in a couple of days. Forecasters gave it a 20% chance of developing further in the next five days and no shot at strengthening in the next two days.

Hurricane Larry also continues to power through the middle of the Atlantic as a Category 3 storm with 115 mph winds. Bermuda is under a tropical storm warning, as the wide and powerful storm is expected to sideswipe the island on Thursday before hooking northeast and heading toward Newfoundland.

One disturbance will likely bring rain to north Florida this week, while another over in the far east has a low chance of strengthening anytime soon. NHC