Three more systems are in the Atlantic, and one could turn into Tropical Storm Kate

As forecasters continue to track Ida, which has now weakened into a tropical storm over southwestern Mississippi, the Atlantic remains bustling with activity.

The good news is that none of the systems threaten Florida.

The National Hurricane Center is watching Tropical Depression 10, which is forecast to turn into a tropical storm Wednesday or Thursday if it survives upper-level winds on its northern trek through the open Atlantic.

As of the 5 a.m. advisory Monday, the system was about 775 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained winds near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Forecasters aren’t sure if the system will survive the upper-level winds long enough to enter more favorable conditions. The hurricane center said it “remains distinctly possible that the depression could become a remnant low if its convection is completely stripped away.”

If it does turn into a tropical storm before any of the other systems, it would be named Kate.

Two disturbances are also being monitored. One is east of the Delmarva Peninsula with a 0% chance of formation through the next five days as it drifts slowly away from the U.S. east coast. The other is forecast to emerge off Africa’s coast later Monday. The system near Africa has a high chance of turning into a tropical depression later this week — 60% in the next 48 hours and 80% in the next five days — as it quickly moves west-northwest over the eastern Atlantic.

Forecasters also expect to see a disturbance form in the southern Caribbean Sea in the next few days. It could see some slow development by the end of the week if it remains over water, according to the hurricane center. The system is forecast to move west-northwest or northwest at 5 to 10 mph over the western Caribbean Sea, close to the east coast of Central America. It has a 20% chance of formation through the next five days.

The hurricane center also issued its last advisory early Monday for post-tropical cyclone Julian, which is forecast to dissipate in a few days over the northern Atlantic.

Ida, which caused all of New Orleans to lose power Sunday, has weakened into a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds near 60 mph with higher gusts. It’s about 95 miles south-southeast of Jackson, Mississippi, and about 50 miles north-northeast of Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Portions of southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi should expect to see dangerous storm surge, damaging winds and flash flooding Monday.

However, rapid weakening is expected and Ida should turn into a tropical depression by the evening.