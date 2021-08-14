Tropical Storm Grace could dump heavy rain on Puerto Rico before approaching South Florida

Tropical Storm Grace 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 advisory map. National Hurricane Center

Consider Fred the clumsy big brother that got Florida’s attention focused on the fact we’re in the peak of hurricane season.

Now, sister Grace appears to be following Fred’s path with its sights eyeing Florida.

Tropical Storm Grace formed Saturday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center, and as of the 8 a.m. advisory, Hispaniola was in the cone of concern.

But Miami-Dade Emergency Management officials also noted that Tropical Storm Grace has the county — and South Florida — in its five-day cone of uncertainty.

Will Grace be a wrecking ball or merely a wreck of a system?

“There is no consensus on impacts to South Florida from Grace due to its forecast interaction with several land masses in the Carribean,” Miami-Dade EM tweeted Saturday morning.

#MiamiDadeEM is monitoring Tropical Storm #Grace. #OurCounty is within the 5-Day Cone of uncertainty. There is no consensus on impacts to South Florida from Grace due to its forecast interaction with several land masses in the Carribean. pic.twitter.com/5M8Hzbw3e9 — Miami-Dade County EM (@MiamiDadeEM) August 14, 2021

What’s Grace up to?

In its 8 a.m. Saturday advisory, the hurricane center put Grace about 355 miles east of the Leeward Islands with maximum sustained wind of about 40 mph. It was moving west at 22 mph.

“Grace is a small tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center,” the hurricane center said.

Grace was forecast to move over the Leeward Islands Saturday night and then over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Sunday before going over the Dominican Republic on Monday.

These areas could see 3 to 6 inches of rain associated with this storm. “Heavy rainfall” from Grace could impact Florida late next week, the center said.

SATURDAY 8AM ADVISORY: Tropical Storm Grace is quickly moving westwards towards the Leeward Islands. A decrease in forward speed is expected in the next few days. Tropical Storm warning now in effect for the British Virgin Islands. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/OIKQDJRQEU — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 14, 2021

In its Saturday morning map, the National Hurricane Center puts the earliest arrival of tropical storm-force winds near South Florida’s coast, which also includes the Keys, at 8 a.m. Wednesday. But, note, much can change as Grace reacts with land and other atmospheric factors on its current track.

“Much like Fred before it, Grace has many obstacles ahead including dry air, some wind shear and possible land interaction,” CBS4 meteorologist Craig Setzer said on Twitter Saturday. Later Monday could bring a clearer picture on Grace’s potential interaction with Florida, he said.

TD #7 upgraded to tropical storm Grace this morning. Much like Fred before it, Grace has many obstacles ahead including dry air, some wind shear, & possible land interaction. We will have to keep a close watch on Grace after Monday to get an idea of possible Florida impacts. pic.twitter.com/A3K7nZyMXY — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) August 14, 2021

Currently, the National Weather Service in Miami forecasts an 80% chance of rain, with thunderstorms, for South Florida starting Tuesday through Thursday.

Arrival time of tropical storm-force winds from Grace in the 5 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, advisory. National Hurricane Center

Tropical storm warnings and watches

The hurricane center issued several tropical storm warnings and watches.

A Tropical Storm Warning concerning Grace is in effect for:

▪ Antigua and Barbuda, Anguilla, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Montserrat

▪ Saba and Sint Eustatius

▪ Sint Maarten

▪ St. Martin and St. Barthelemy

▪ U.S. Virgin Islands

▪ Puerto Rico, including Vieques and Culebra

▪ British Virgin Islands

And here we have Tropical Storm #Grace, the 7th named storm of the season. This is 20 days ahead of the average 7th named storm formation date. Others seasons to reach this mark by August 13th during the satellite era: 2020, 2017, 2005, 1995. pic.twitter.com/uUmwl6Uc2j — Brian McNoldy (@BMcNoldy) August 14, 2021