Two disturbances moving through the Atlantic. One could reach the southeast coast

The southeast coast could see some gusty weather early next week if a disturbance off the coast continues its westward path, the National Hurricane Center said.

The hurricane center is tracking two disturbances in the Atlantic — neither with high chances of strengthening anytime soon.

The one closer to the U.S. was about 600 miles east-southeast of Georgia as of the 8 a.m. update on Sunday and headed west at about 15 mph.

But forecasters said the surface trough interacting with an upper-level low has some barriers to formation ahead of it, including dry air and unfavorable high-level winds. They gave it a 20% chance of strengthening into a tropical depression in the next two or five days.







The other disturbance, an area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave off the coast of Africa, was more than 600 miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands as of the morning update. It was booking it west at 20 mph and forecasters said “some slow development of this system is possible.”

They gave it a 20% chance of forming in the next two days and 30% in the next five, a slight bump from Saturday’s numbers.

Andy Hazelton, an assistant scientist at the University of Miami and NOAA’s hurricane research department, tweeted that dry air to the south and not-as-favorable sea surface temperatures to the north have squeezed the system into a narrow path.

NOAA forecasts another active storm season this year, with 13 to 20 named storms. Three have formed so far and the next name on the list is Danny.