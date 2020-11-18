Two disturbances still in the Atlantic after Iota dissipates over Central America

The National Hurricane Center are still monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that have low chances of forming anytime soon. NHC

The National Hurricane Center is still monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic Ocean that each has a low of forming anytime soon.

Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, forecasters said that Iota dissipated over Central America but would still bring the threat of heavy rain.

The hurricane, which reached Category 5 force, made landfall Monday night as a strong Category 4 hurricane as it arrived in Nicaragua in nearly the same place Eta had. Eta, a Cat 4 hurricane, battered the area two weeks ago.

As for the other two disturbances: The first is a broad area of low pressure that has formed over the southwestern Caribbean Sea and is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the NHC’s 7 p.m. advisory.

“Development, if any, of this system is expected to slow to occur during the next several days while it drifts west-southwestward or westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea,” forecasters wrote.

Regardless of formation, forecasters say heavy rain is possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia, a region still reeling from the effects of previous storms.

The rains could cause new flooding concerns.

The disturbance has a low 10% chance of forming in the next five days.

The other disturbance is a non-tropical area of low pressure that could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week.

“The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward,” forecasters wrote.

This disturbance has a low 20% of forming in the next five days.