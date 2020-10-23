A Caribbean disturbance could mean a wet weekend for South Florida

South Florida is in for a soaking this weekend, likely due to a disturbance near Grand Cayman Island that has a high chance of forming into a tropical depression soon.

The National Hurricane Center said the disturbance is likely headed northwest, toward western Cuba and the Gulf of Mexico, but warned that South Florida and the Keys should keep an eye on the system. As of Friday’s 2 p.m. update, forecasters gave it a 70% chance of strengthening over the weekend or next week.

“If, when and where this disturbance would develop could bring different scenarios for South Florida. At this time, confidence in the forecast is low to speak of any other concerns besides rainfall,” the National Weather Service’s Miami office said Friday morning.

.@NWSMiami has extended the #FloodWatch for #OurCounty through Sunday evening. Periods of heavy rainfall are possible with additional rain accumulations of 3-6 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible. #MiamiDadeEM will continue to provide updates as conditions warrant. pic.twitter.com/LHVwfxvrqh — Miami-Dade County EM (@MiamiDadeEM) October 23, 2020

Miami-Dade remains under a flood watch through Sunday, and the weather service said the county could see three to six inches of rain over the weekend. The South Florida Water Management District is preparing by lowering canals and adjusting flood protection pumps and gates.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If the disturbance strengthens past a depression into a tropical storm or hurricane at any point, it would be called Zeta.

Hurricane Epsilon, which passed east of Bermuda on Thursday, picked up its pace Friday as it headed north at 9 mph with 85 mph winds, according to the 11 a.m. update. The hurricane center said it’s expected to speed up even more in the next few days before transitioning into an extra-tropical cyclone.