Epsilon continues on track to approach Bermuda later this week as a Cat 1 hurricane

Hurricane Epsilon is forecast to approach Bermuda Thursday and is already producing large swells that are affecting the island, the Bahamas, the Greater Antilles and the Leeward Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Those swells may produce dangerous surf and rip current conditions for the next few days, forecasters said.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Epsilon was moving north-northwest at 14 mph and was about 450 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds at 85 mph with higher gusts, according to the hurricane center. The island is under a tropical storm watch.

Forecasters say the Category 1 hurricane saw some rapid intensification overnight, and while some additional strengthening is still possible Wednesday, the hurricane is expected to see little change in strength as it moves into the weekend.

When will Hurricane Epsilon near Bermuda?

On the forecast track, the center of Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to Bermuda, east of the island, Thursday afternoon or Thursday evening. The storm is expected to be a strong Category 1 hurricane at that time with maximum sustained winds at 90 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The hurricane is not a threat to the United States though dangerous surf and rip current conditions are expected to spread to portions of the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days, forecasters said.

Epsilon, the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, would be the third hurricane to pass near or over Bermuda this season.

After Epsilon passes Bermuda, forecasters say it will accelerate northeast toward the North Atlantic, away from any land. It will eventually merge with a cold front and become extratropical though it will likely still remain a powerful cyclone.

With over a month to go until hurricane season ends Nov. 30, the 2020 hurricane season is also pushing the 2005 record of 28 named storms.

