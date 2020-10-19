Tropical Depression 27 has formed. It could become Hurricane Epsilon this week

A new tropical depression, number 27 of the season, has formed in the Atlantic, and it could strengthen into Hurricane Epsilon as soon as Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm could head northwest toward Bermuda and cross the island as Category 1 hurricane this weekend — the third hurricane to pass near or over the island this season.

As of the 8 a.m. update, Tropical Depression 27 was stationary with 35 mph maximum sustained winds. Forecasters said the storm will likely be upgraded to a tropical storm soon, since “the system appears to be near tropical-storm strength,” already.

For the next few days, the depression will be fighting wind shear and unfavorable conditions, the hurricane center said, so it probably won’t strengthen much. By Wednesday or so, that shear should lighten up and allow the storm to strengthen into a hurricane.

If Epsilon forms, it would be the 26th named storm this season, pushing the 2005 record of 28 named storms.

Forecasters are also tracking a disturbance in the southeast Caribbean Sea with a low chance of strengthening anytime soon. As of the 8 a.m. update, they gave it a 0% chance of strengthening over the next two days and a 20% chance of strengthening in the next five days.